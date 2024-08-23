The Kerala government is focused on making Thiruvananthapuram a global automotive technology hub, said P. Rajeeve, the State Industries Minister.

The global automotive conclave scheduled for November in Thiruvananthapuram will be key in advancing these efforts, he said, while inaugurating the new global headquarters and R&D Centre of Acsia Technologies -- a global leader in automotive software, specialising in Digital Cockpits & Displays, e-Mobility, and Telematics -- in Technopark Phase III.

Kerala has achieved the required level of digital literacy and the Minister emphasised Acsia Technologies’ prominent role in this development. He also assured that young people will receive the technical training needed to fully leverage these opportunities.

The Minister also launched Acsia Copilot, named ‘Lila,’ a generative AI-based developer assistant for automotive software thatautomates routine coding tasks, enabling developers to focus on more complex and creative aspects of software development.

Jijimon Chandran, Founder and CEO of Acsia, said Thiruvananthapuram is on the threshold of becoming a global hub for automotive technology. Collaborating with the government and partners such as CII Kerala, the company is determined to position the capital city as a world leader in automotive innovation. Establishing a global automotive technology hub here is crucial to providing high-quality jobs and driving economic growth across the State, he said.

Acsia is committed to the ethical implementation of AI and Machine Learning (ML), ensuring that these technologies enhance productivity, efficiency, security, and cost savings across the development cycle. The integration of AI also ensures consistent quality in work products, reducing the likelihood of errors, and enhancing the reliability of the software. “The world’s leading automakers trust Acsia to keep their production programmes on track,” he added.

Kerala has a highly skilled and well-trained workforce. This expertise equips the state to leverage advancements in automotive technology, said Stefan Juraschek, Former VP R&D, BMW Group, and Strategic Advisor, Acsia.

“Kerala has great potential, and the journey has been fulfilling. We look forward to the future,” said Christina Hein and German Ferreira from BMW Group.