Kerala govt plans to market Kudumbashree products through online platform

Kerala Government plans to start an online platform to deliver products manufactured by Kudumbashree and other micro, small and medium production units.

The State Industries Minister P Rajeeve said that the government has already started preliminary level talks in this regard.

He was inaugurating the State-level seed capital financial assistance scheme here on Monday in which assistance will be given to self help Groups as part of the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) project.

The Centre started the PMFME scheme in association with the State governments to incentivise food processing industries. This scheme is intended to give financial, technical, and business assistance to small food processing enterprises.

'One district one product' scheme was devised to identify one product from each district and to promote its sale. This scheme includes procuring raw materials using common facilities for production and helping to widen the market for the product. The food processing ministry also helps entrepreneurs in building logistical support and developing the brand building for the product

Members of the self-help group will get initial capital up to ₹40,000 to purchase machines from the PMFME scheme. Members of the self-help groups involved in the food processing industry are entitled to get 35 per cent of the credit linked capital subsidy subject to a maximum of ₹10 lakh. Capital investment of the SHG federation could also get a 35 per cent subsidy through credit-linked grants.

The food processing ministry through Atma Nirbhar Abhiyan project will give ₹4,30,51,096 as seed capital fund to 1,440 Kudumbashree units in Kerala.