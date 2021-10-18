Kerala govt plans to market Kudumbashree products through online platform

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Kerala Government plans to start an online platform to deliver products manufactured by Kudumbashree and other micro, small and medium production units.
The State Industries Minister P Rajeeve said that the government has already started preliminary level talks in this regard.
He was inaugurating the State-level seed capital financial assistance scheme here on Monday in which assistance will be given to self help Groups as part of the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) project.
The Centre started the PMFME scheme in association with the State governments to incentivise food processing industries. This scheme is intended to give financial, technical, and business assistance to small food processing enterprises.
'One district one product' scheme was devised to identify one product from each district and to promote its sale. This scheme includes procuring raw materials using common facilities for production and helping to widen the market for the product. The food processing ministry also helps entrepreneurs in building logistical support and developing the brand building for the product
Members of the self-help group will get initial capital up to ₹40,000 to purchase machines from the PMFME scheme. Members of the self-help groups involved in the food processing industry are entitled to get 35 per cent of the credit linked capital subsidy subject to a maximum of ₹10 lakh. Capital investment of the SHG federation could also get a 35 per cent subsidy through credit-linked grants.
The food processing ministry through Atma Nirbhar Abhiyan project will give ₹4,30,51,096 as seed capital fund to 1,440 Kudumbashree units in Kerala.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...