Kerala Hotel & Restaurants Association to start online food delivery

To tide over the financial crisis triggered by the Covid pandemic, Kerala Hotels and Restaurants Association plans to start online delivery of food within city limits. The Association is in the process of developing an app in this regard.

In the initial phase, KHRA will focus mainly on booking of food parcels and delivery within the city limits and the later, services such as room bookings and table reservation in restaurants would be undertaken after hotels start functioning full fledged.

There are also plans to distribute vegetables to the member hotels under KHRA in association with the Jeevani scheme initiated by the State Agriculture Department to distribute pesticide free vegetables, said KHRA President Moideenkutty Haji.

The decision to start the online sales of food was taken to counter the ‘exorbitant’ commissions charged by food delivery agents. Hotels and restaurants are passing through a critical phase of uncertainty and are not in a position to provide commission to online food delivery firms, he added.

Contest for food app name

KHRA has also announced a contest to the public to suggest a name for the food delivery app. The winners will be eligible for a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a two-day free stay in Kovalam. People can suggest the name in the website www.khra.in till September 22 and the winners will be selected by the association.