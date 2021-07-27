News

Kerala Industries Minister inaugurates preventive genetic testing facility in Kochi

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on July 27, 2021

Kerala Industries Minister, P Rajeeve, inaugurated a new facility named Universal Eternal Energy Research Initiative (UEERI), a start-up focussed on preventive genetic testing.

Deva Prashanth, Chairman, UEERI said that preventive genetic testing has been very popular in developed countries. “In the future, the highest potential and investment in healthcare will be in the field of preventive genetic testing. A genetic or DNA test can predict the future risk of hundreds of diseases, including cancer, heart attack, stroke, and kidney disease, and take steps to prevent them,” he said.

“The test results will give you a clear idea of all the possible lifestyle diseases in the future. This will help doctors and patients to take necessary precautions. In addition, the company also offers online genetic counseling to provide guidance,” he added.

The company has received technical collaboration from Map My Genome, the country’s leading molecular lab situated in Hyderabad. UEERI has plans set up a network of experience centres in all major cities.

