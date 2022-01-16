Kerala launches ‘Fam 2 Malabar 500’ project to tap tourism potential of Malabar region

Kerala has launched a major marketing initiative to tap the immense tourism potential of the Malabar region by roping in top tour operators from India and abroad to attract domestic and foreign visitors to the seven northern districts.

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas released the logo of the initiative called ‘Fam 2 Malabar 500’, which will see around 500 tour operators from India and abroad being brought to Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts this year to familiarise themselves with the possibilities of the region to emerge as a vibrant tourism hub.

The logo release function was attended by Venu V, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism and Prasanth Vasudev, Deputy Director, Tourism.

“This initiative will help mark Malabar firmly on the global tourism map and attract domestic and international visitors to the region through the packages of tour operators, Riyas said adding that the Government will extend all support to the tour operators and the industry bodies partnering with the campaign.

As part of ‘Fam 2 Malabar 500’, The tour operators will be taken on familiarisation trips through the panoramic settings of north Kerala and have a hands on feel of Malabar’s history, heritage and lifestyle.

The first batch of around 70 tour operators will be reaching Kannur on January 17, to be hosted by North Malabar Chamber of Commerce under a package called “Mystical Malabar”.

This group includes tour and travel organisers from Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Kolhapur, and they will be taken to various places of interest in Kasaragod, Kannur and Wayanad till January 20.

This initiative will also boost Kerala’s ambitious Caravan Tourism project, in which the Malabar region figures prominently. The Caravan Tourism project has elicited tremendous response within a few months of its launch. As many as 122 operators have so far applied for rolling out 236 caravans and 59 investors for setting up 87 caravan parks, he added.