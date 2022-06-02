Kerala launches solid waste management project

The first phase of the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project, initiated by the State government, has begun in all 93 urban local bodies — 87 municipalities and six corporations. The project entails providing a basic grant to local bodies to enhance existing waste management systems.

The grant will be based on the approval of the waste management projects submitted by local bodies, an official spokesman said. It can also be used to implement solid waste treatment projects tailored to local needs.

Data collection, GIS mapping

MV Govindan, Minister for Local Self-Government, has asked for data collection and GIS mapping in all urban local bodies to assess the quantity of waste generated each day in households, commercial establishments, markets, schools, and offices. This has been completed on a pilot basis in Thalassery Municipality.

The minister instructed other urban local bodies to do so within the next four months. The GIS mapping will be coordinated by the public sector Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation. This exercise will help local bodies set up scientific waste treatment units while also taking into account public space constraints.

Land remediation

Land remediation activities have begun in areas where waste has traditionally been dumped. As many as 34 legacy waste disposal sites have been identified in different districts. More sites will be identified and reclaimed in each municipality, the spokesman said. The land will be reclaimed by segregating the accumulated mixed waste heaps, and treating and disposing of them without harm to environment, health, or public order.

Recycling park

As part of the project, a centralised solid waste recycling park, the first of its kind in the state, will be set up through a public-private partnership (PPP) model. It will also attempt to produce value-added products from solid waste. Non-recyclable waste will be treated scientifically by constructing modern sanitary landfills to ensure safe disposal.

Project management units

The State Project Management Unit will assist the municipalities through a three-tier system that evaluates and monitors progress on a daily basis. The activities of the District Project Management Units will be coordinated by District Development Commissioners. In addition, there will be project implementation units in the 93 municipalities. Services of technicians and agencies with expertise in respective fields will be roped in at all levels of the project, the spokesman added.