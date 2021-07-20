Kerala may review weekend lockdowns

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Relaxations in the lockdown in Kerala for three days from Sunday in view of Bakrid are expected to continue to be valid today (Tuesday) even as the Supreme Court on Monday had asked the State government to file its response on an application against the three-day easing of lockdown.
The relaxations do not apply where the Covid test positivity rate (TPR) is above 15 per cent and where a triple lockdown has been in effect. In those local self-government jurisdictions where the TPR is variously lower across A, B and C categories, shops selling essential goods may open for business today.
Meanwhile, sources said that a high-level meeting review meeting that convenes every day is expected to decide later this (Tuesday) evening on further relaxations. Sources in the government said that it is likely the weekend lockdown currently in effect across the state also may also under review.
The government is under pressure to act by the trading community represented by the Kerala Vyapara Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES), the strongest among all, which had dared to take it on by openly flouting the lockdown that had caused huge economic losses to them and thrown open the shops.
The KVVES has been arguing with ‘some logic and even more empathy’ that the weekend lockdowns have proved ‘unscientific’ in the manner they were being implemented and had only led to avoidable crowding during the rest of the weekdays. They hardly have had any salutary effect on the TPR.
It is believed that the KVVES may have been aiming to kill more than one bird given that the Onam festival and associated shopping season is approaching which they were forced to sit out right from 2018 when the Great Floods washed away the season followed a year later by successive Covid waves.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
His father taught him to be a good human being first and realise the importance of work. Sabu Jacob opens up ...
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Part immigrant novel, part coming-of-age tale, Sanjena Sathian’s debut marks a shift in the way the Indian ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...