Kerala may revise Covid curb plan

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
A high-level committee of officials in Kerala is learnt to have suggested that the State give up its Covid containment strategy that includes weekend lockdowns and other curbs on alternate days, after detractors condemned it as an utter failure, even proving detrimental to public health.
Sources said the government is now convinced that current lockdowns have only encouraged people to crowd around shops and establishments on days when they are open. The high-level committee has instead suggested targeted micro-containment of affected areas based on test positivity rate (TPR).
Micro-containment seeks to close down wards/panchayats where the TPR is high rather than ask an entire municipality/corporation to close down, as currently practiced.
Weekend lockdowns led to crowding on Fridays and Mondays, precisely what authorities thought they would help avoid. Shops must be able to operate as normal, strictly subject to protocols.
While reviewing strategy, the government must also order even more strict compliance with norms. All public and private functions including meetings, weddings, funerals, and place of worships must be regularly monitored and enforcement agencies deployed to keep a strict vigil.
The rising numbers of new cases have not translated into as many severe cases or hospital admissions, which the committee attributed to increasing vaccination cover. Given this, vaccination should be given a top priority. These recommendations would come up during the Covid review meeting on Tuesday.
Meanwhile on Sunday, the State reported 20,728 new Covid infections from the 1.70 lakh samples tested at a TPR of 12.14 per cent. Malappuram (3,770); Thrissur (2,689); Kozhikode (2,434); and Ernakulam (2,246) continued to top the chart while the daily death toll came markedly down to 56.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
The ingredient that has hung out with the mighty stegosaurus, peered at lunar craters, and played a starring ...
When prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was lectured on free market economics, and cornered about the luxury addition ...
On this day in 2003, English author Daniel Defoe was placed in a pillory for libel after publishing a ...
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...