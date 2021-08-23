Kerala minister calls for caution against third Covid wave

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has called for enhanced vigil for the next four weeks against a potential third Covid wave as the State returned a test positivity rate (TPR) of 15.63 per cent on Monday on a tested sample base of 85,650 and reported 90 deaths that took the cumulative toll to 19,584.

The day saw 13,383 new cases while 21,942 others tested negative, leaving 26,579 in hospitals, a crucial metric under watch of health experts and economists. The number of wards with a weekly infection population ratio (WIPR) that invoke a triple lockdown remained unchanged at 414.

On Monday, the district of Thrissur (1,828) came back from behind to occupy the top position on the list of daily new cases, followed by Kozhikode (1,633); Ernakulam (1,566); and Palakkad (1,503), with Malappuram (1,497), a frequent top ranker, relegated to the fifth position.

Case pool size dips

The active case pool has come down further to 1,54,563 and continued to be far below the feared 4.6 lakh that a visiting multi-disciplinary team had projected for the State during the period from August 1 to 20, considering rush on the streets during Onam and the ‘unlock’ period.

Meanwhile, the TPR touching an 86-day-high of 17.73 per cent on Saturday had unnerved the State government. The Health Minister has convened an emergency meeting of the department on Tuesday to assess the situation. A regular review meeting did not take place on Monday.

The TPR has had come down to 16.41 per cent on Sunday and 15.63 per cent on Monday, but that is poor consolation for a battle-weary government which had to relax lockdown and associated Covid control measures during the ongoing Onam, probably allowing ‘mixing’ to happen.

Oxygen stock review

The Health Minister said that the State was still reeling from the rapid transmission of the Delta variant of the virus and there was a lurking threat of a third Covid wave being unleashed any time. This calls for utmost caution as offices, establishments and shops reopen after the Onam recess.

The State has readied a surplus stock of 870 MT of oxygen to prepare itself for a third wave, if at all. The manufacturing plants have stock estimated at 500 MT and Kerala Medical Services Corporation has a buffer stock of 80 MT. Hospitals are estimated to have stocked up 290 MT.

The minister added that the State is in the process of installing 33 oxygen generation units which can cumulatively produce another 77 MT of oxygen. Of these units, nine have already become functional. Steps are underway to install another 38 units making use of various funds available.

Focus on child patients

Private hospitals have set up capacity of producing 13 MT of oxygen on a daily basis after the State government issued guidelines to the effect. Oxygen beds and ICUs are being kept ready from the taluk-level hospitals and upwards to deal with any unforeseen situation.

Since a potential third wave is likely to affect mostly children who are unvaccinated, special focus is given on developing paediatric facilities in hospitals. In all, 744 beds - 490 paediatric beds with oxygen support, 158 high dependency unit (HDU) beds and 96 ICU beds – are being readied.