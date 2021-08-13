Kerala Police comes up with country’s first Drone Forensic Lab & Research Centre

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
At a time when drones emerge as a major security threat in the country, the Kerala police on Friday launched a first-of-its-kind Drone Forensic Lab and Research Centre here with an aim to address the rising concerns in this regard. Besides addressing the threat aspects of the drones, the lab-cum-research centre is also envisaged to look at the utility part of the unmanned aerial vehicles, police sources here said.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the unique initiative at a function held in the SAP parade ground here, which was followed by the display and air show of drones. Vijayan, while speaking at the function, said there are information that anti-national forces are using drones for various destructive activities including spying, smuggling and terrorism.
He also mentioned about the recent drone strike at the Jammu airport by the terrorists. “It is posing serious challenges to various security agencies including police now-a-days. The Kerala police is coming out with such a lab-cum-research centre in this backdrop,” he said.
Not just the finding of unauthorised drones, but the production of aerial vehicles according to the demands of the police force to help the day-to-day policing would also be conducted at the new facility, the Chief Minister added.
Also read: India set to bring an easy drone framework
It had already become clear how drones could be used productively for maintaining law and order situation and crowd management during the Covid-19 induced lockdown, he said. Lavishing praise on the Kerala police, he said the State force is far ahead compared to their counterparts in many other States in using technology in investigation and day-to-day policing.
Earlier, ADGP Manoj Abraham said in a video message that an anti-drone system would be developed at the new facility to handle the threat of the unmanned aerial vehicles. “The system will be capable of identifying all kinds of drones flying within a radius of five km,” he said adding that it would be also capable of neutralising it.
Abraham, also the nodal officer of the Cyber Dome, said the lab-cum-research centre is going to be one of the innovative labs in the country and a first-of-its kind in this regard in the country.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The cliched but persuasive way in which politicians use language
Anindita Ghose’s debut novel is a visceral account of loss and emerging anew from it
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...