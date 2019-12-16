Kerala, Rajasthan, Goa, Bhutan, Indonesia among top picks for this X’mas vacation

The vacation season is around the corner and travel portals are witnessing an uptick in demand for both domestic and international destinations. But, interestingly, it is the domestic destinations that are seeing higher growth.

“There is a growth of 20 per cent in the demand for domestic destinations as compared to the same period last year. On the other hand, it is more or less the same for the international destinations from the previous year,” said Kapil Goswamy, MD, Bigbreaks.com.

Travellers generally look for short-haul destinations during this time; the unrest in Hong Kong and better air connectivity to popular spots in the country could be the reasons for the surge in opting for domestic destinations, he added.

According to industry experts, Kerala, Rajasthan, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar and Himachal Pradesh are among the places seeing greater demand this year. Bhutan, Indonesia, Thailand and Dubai are emerging as top picks for international travel.

Airfare surge

“Our internal data reveal that while a majority of travellers have booked their Christmas and New Year holidays well in advance, there has been an uptick in last-minute bookings and impromptu trips as well. However, consumers who have not booked their tickets yet may witness a surge of 30-40 per cent in airfares, for both domestic and international destinations,” said Rajeev Kale, President and Country Head – Holiday, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India).

While working professionals are actively seeking travel options to consume their pending annual leave during this period, millennial travellers are showing an increased appetite for travel, added Kale.

SOTC Travel has come up with a Christmas package, ‘Santaland’, that allows customers to experience the season in international destinations. The prices start from around ₹2.50 lakh.

“An increasing number of Indians are investing in unique holiday plans. SOTC has created attractive packages to enhance their experience,” said Daniel D’souza, President and Country Head, Leisure, SOTC Travel.