Kerala reports first Omicron case

Kerala has reported its first case for Omicron variant on Sunday. The person had recently returned from the United Kingdom.

The man who hails from Ernakulam district landed at Cochin International Airport via Abu Dhabi on December 6. He tested negative for Covid-19 at the airport. But in the second day test, he turned positive.

Veena George, the State Health Minister said that the condition of the person is stable and there is no need to panic. His wife and mother-in-law who accompanied him also turned positive for Covid and they have been isolated. Those who came to the contact of the persons are already traced. The 149 passengers who travelled with him on the flight have been alerted to the development, the Minister said.

On Sunday, Kerala reported 3,777 new Covid cases after 57,121 tests and there are 38,361 recoveries.