Kerala reports high TPR of 13.23% despite lower sample base

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Test positivity rate in Kerala remained high at 13.23 per cent even on a comparably smaller sample base of 98,640 tests through Sunday. It reported 13,049 Covid-19 cases on Monday while the number of wards with a weekly infection population rate (WIPR) of over 10 per cent was unchanged at 266.
WIPR is calculated on the basis of infections reported every Wednesday multiplied by 1,000 and divided by the total population of the panchayat or urban ward. A WIPR of 10 per cent or above would attract a triple lockdown and associated strict curbs within the area.
Sunday had seen a total lockdown come into forcefollowing the new Covid containment strategy announced by the State government last week. The State saw normal life return on Monday with shops and establishments open except in the notified wards.
The northern districts continued to top the charts in reported daily new Covid numbers with Malappuram accounting for 2,052; Thrissur 1,762; Kozhikode 1,526; Palakkad 1,336; and Ernakulam 1,329. Monday also saw 105 deaths being added to the list with cumulative toll at 17,852.
The State now has 4,86,836 persons under observation for Covid-related symptoms of which 4,57,494 are under home or institutional quarantine, leaving 29,342 admitted into hospitals.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The offer values the company at a price to revenue of 30 times and EV/ revenue of 27 times
Interventions for promoting happiness at the workplace must start with a paradigm shift
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Rijula Das’s debut novel is a hard-hitting portrayal of life and death in the red light district
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...