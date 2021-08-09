Kerala reports high TPR of 13.23% despite lower sample base

Test positivity rate in Kerala remained high at 13.23 per cent even on a comparably smaller sample base of 98,640 tests through Sunday. It reported 13,049 Covid-19 cases on Monday while the number of wards with a weekly infection population rate (WIPR) of over 10 per cent was unchanged at 266.

WIPR is calculated on the basis of infections reported every Wednesday multiplied by 1,000 and divided by the total population of the panchayat or urban ward. A WIPR of 10 per cent or above would attract a triple lockdown and associated strict curbs within the area.

Sunday lockdown

Sunday had seen a total lockdown come into forcefollowing the new Covid containment strategy announced by the State government last week. The State saw normal life return on Monday with shops and establishments open except in the notified wards.

The northern districts continued to top the charts in reported daily new Covid numbers with Malappuram accounting for 2,052; Thrissur 1,762; Kozhikode 1,526; Palakkad 1,336; and Ernakulam 1,329. Monday also saw 105 deaths being added to the list with cumulative toll at 17,852.

The State now has 4,86,836 persons under observation for Covid-related symptoms of which 4,57,494 are under home or institutional quarantine, leaving 29,342 admitted into hospitals.