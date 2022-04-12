Kerala scraps daily Covid update bulletins

A few days after lifting all Covid restrictions except the mask mandate, Kerala has officially called a halt to publications of daily statistics pertaining to daily new positive and negative cases, samples tested, active cases, and fatalities.

This draws to a close the practice followed during the past two years ever since the state reported the country’s first case on January 30, 2020, and continued non-stop till Sunday with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan holding a press conference till the spread of the virus was contained to tolerable levels a couple of months ago.

An official spokesman said, due to the situation improving significantly, the practice of publication of daily Covid numbers may be discontinued at the ground level, but tests will continue and situation be closely monitored.

Test positivity rate had come down to below two per cent a couple of days ago and the daily new cases to three-digits state-wide, and two-digits in individual districts. Deaths too had come to nil on most recent days though reconciliation of those in the past is still on as per Central and Supreme Court directives.