Kerala Start-up Mission and Cisco LaunchPad to co-host India Technopreneurship series

Kerala Start-up Mission and CLAP (Cisco LaunchPad Accelerator Program) are collaborating to host the pioneering Technopreneurship Series for innovators and start-ups in Kerala.

The initiative starting from November 15 to 19 will provide a platform for innovation and collaboration so as to enable nascent companies to solve new-age challenges. The virtual programme comprises a series of workshops on business and technology tracks which will be pivotal in giving corporate and institutional support to young innovators.

“The online series comes to Kerala when the State is busy adding vibrancy to its start-up ecosystem by helping its emerging entrepreneurs garner more visibility for their ideas and offer them solutions,” senior KSUM officials said.

Registrations can be made at: https://rb.gy/ifeyvd

Thought exchange

The nation-wide initiative, powered by Cisco LaunchPad, is expected to see a confluence of young innovators, early-stage start-ups, government representatives, corporate leaders, industry mentors, investors and other esteemed guests who will exchange thoughts, insights, frameworks and innovative ways to leverage technologies.

Cisco LaunchPad, which is the accelerator wing of the networking and software giant Cisco, has been at the forefront of orchestrating a win-win proposition for start-ups and the enterprise by building the bridge to possible harnessing technology. As an advocate of corporate-start-up collaboration, the 2016-incepted programme has gained huge success in propelling B2B deep-tech start-ups from India and other geographic locations.

With this collaboration with KSUM, the initiative will unlock more territories of growth for Co-founders of early-stage start-ups, aspiring entrepreneurs and student innovators as they will get exposure to industry mentors, access to various initiatives undertaken by the government, Cisco and start-up enablers, investor connect opportunities, monetary incentives and e-certificates on successful completion of sessions, among others.

Post two days of the workshop, startups get the opportunity to pitch in front of an august gathering of corporate leaders and industry experts, and shortlisted startups and innovators stand a chance to get inducted to Cisco's startup ecosystem for accelerated growth.