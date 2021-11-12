Kerala start-ups must plug into EV potential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Tranquil Tranquebar: perfect long weekend family getaway
Revenge travel is back. And my stead was the Hyundai Alcazar for its comfy cabin and its promise of safety ...
Start-ups must make the best use of a flurry of global opportunities opening up in electronics in the post-Covid era, Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.
Kerala, with its core ability in electronics system design, must focus more on that field alongside electronic vehicles, he said after a visit to the Integrated Start-up Complex. “The State has proved its high quality in electronics; only that its start-ups have to scale up the marketing,” the Minister said who holds the portfolios of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said.
Given that Indian start-ups have risen largely in the domain of software, the Maker Village at ISC can make valuable contributions as an electronics hardware innovator under Kerala Startup Mission, Chandrasekhar noted. Innovators must be encouraged to design high-quality electronic systems by using indigenously developed chips.“For this, the government is keen to provide financial aid,” said the Minister, who also visited Maker Village in Technology Innovation Zone.
Along with delegates comprising scientists and other senior officials MeitY, the Minister interacted with the incubated start-ups under KSUM and other stakeholders in the start-up ecosystem.
Chandrasekhar noted that electric vehicles provide entrepreneurs immense scope for development, as this facility is yet to strengthen in the country. Pointing out that electric vehicles rely heavily on electronics, he called upon entrepreneurs in the country to explore the product’s international market when the domain is in infancy.
Further, the Minister visited the Internet of Things Excellence Centre jointly hosted by KSUM, Maker Village, Digital University of Kerala and Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET). He also interacted with entrepreneurs and visited KSUM’s SuperFablab besides the stalls that exhibited the products of firms incubating under KSUM.
