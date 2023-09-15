With six confirmed cases of Nipah virus, Kerala has stepped up control measures to contain the virus outbreak. In Kozhikode, one more person has tested positive who is a 39-year-old person under medical observation.

However, in a major relief to the State government, the samples of 11 persons sent for testing returned negative. A five-member central team comprising experts from the National Centre for Disease Control, RML Hospital and NIMHANS has been stationed in the State to take stock of the situation and assist the government in the management of the Nipah infection.

Veena George, Health Minister told reporters that the condition of the newly infected person is stable without having any serious symptoms. She had visited some hospitals where the other infected people had gone in recent days as bystanders. The nine-year old child, the son of the first victim continues to be on ventilator support, but his condition is stable.

She said the decision to set up two mobile labs along with virology lab in Kozhikode Medical College was taken after receiving reports that the number in the contact list would be high. The NIV lab would help to confirm the results without delay. The mobile lab from the Rajiv Gandhi Biotechnology has two machines, each with a capacity to test 96 samples in a day.

The Minister also urged the public not to scare away bats from its resting places as it would make them to secrete more viruses. The police have also registered case against come persons spreading fake news on the outbreak of Nipah.

Shipments of fruits, vegetables

Meanwhile, Kerala Exporters Forum has taken strong exception of the letter being issued by the Principal Secretary certifying that shipments of fresh fruits and vegetables can be exported through Cochin International Airport as it is considered as Nipah free and safe for human consumption.

Munshid Ali, Secretary, Kerala Exporters Forum said the trading community strongly disagree with the present letter issued to isolate Kozhikode International Airport in the name of Nipah virus. Mere detection of Nipah virus in the outskirts of Kozhikode might be affecting the plight of vegetable cultivating farmers, thereby hitting the economy badly, he said.

The District Disaster Management Authority imposed a total ban on toddy tapping and sale in the district to check the spread of virus. Fruit bats have been found contaminating palm sap in several instances and the restriction on toddy sale is part of the precautionary measure.

The outbreak of virus has also put farmers who cultivate exotic fruits such as Rambutan, dragon fruit, guava, lychee in a crisis as they have availed financial assistance from banks for farming.

