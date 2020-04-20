Kerala to follow Centre’s guidelines on lockdown

Responding to the Home Ministry’s circular over Kerala government’s violation of guidelines with regard to the Covid-19 lockdown, the State on Monday clarified that a confusion had been created because of misinformation and even the minor relaxations to the public would be entirely based on the framework laid down by the Centre. Kerala Fisheries Minister and senior CPI(M) leader J Mercikutty Amma told BusinessLine that the Union Home Secretary’s circular to Kerala Chief Secretary was issued out of concern over certain “misleading reports”.

The Minister said some steps such as opening barber shops was taken because of requests from people and it will be reviewed.

“We have been implementing the lockdown as per the guidelines provided by the Centre. A number of people had requested that barber shops should be allowed to function. We decided to let them open on Saturdays and Sundays. That was the only matter we had decided to allow over and above the Centre’s guidelines. We will review it,” she said.

She said as the relaxation in office functioning started on Monday, there was a sudden spurt in vehicle movement. “Media highlighted it creating an impression there is a violation of the lockdown. Whatever we have done was based on the Centre’s guidelines. We have made a request to allow the functioning of workshops. We are awaiting the Centre’s reply. There is cooperation between the Centre and States,” she said.

The Kerala Fisheries Minister added: “For example, for fisheries sector, the new guidelines by the Centre is drafted after consulting us. Whatever suggestions the Centre has made, we have already implemented most of it in the fisheries sector. There are some more directions such as compulsory reporting of fish workers who are going for fishing. We will implement that too.”

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in his letter to Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose that the State Government circulated revised guidelines for lockdown measures to all departments, district collectors, superintendent of police and other heads of department of Kerala.

“On examining the said order, it is observed that the Kerala government has allowed opening of activities that are prohibited as per the MHA order issued on April 15, 2020. Such additional activities allowed by State government inter alia includes opening of local workshops, barber shops, restaurants; book stores, MSMEs in municipal limits, bus travel in the Cities/ towns for shorter distance (up to 60 km); two passengers In the back seat of four wheelers. This amounts to dilution of guidelines issued by MHA and issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005,” he said.