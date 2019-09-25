Kerala to phase out 3-wheelers by 2021 to introduce e-autos

Kerala has set April 2021 as deadline for phasing out three wheelers of 15 years off the roads, as part of the government's ambitious plan of introducing two lakh electric two wheelers and 50,000 three wheelers by 2020, said KR Jyothilal, Principal Secretary (Transport & Aviation).

The State government has also commissioned a study by Pricewaterhouse Coopers for preparing a detailed project report on electric vehicle manufacturing in the State. The report is awaited in a month, he said.

Jyothilal was speaking at the launch of Mahindra's electric three-wheeler range Treo and Treo Yari in the Kerala market here on Wednesday.

He pointed out that the State's ambitious EV policy envisages introduction of one million vehicles by 2022. It has initiated an EoI with KSEB for developing charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. Besides the tourist destinations in the State would be popularised for e-vehicles.

Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric said that Kerala has already taken the lead in electric mobility in India with its own EV policy.

"The three-wheeler segment has the potential to make a significant contribution to Kerala and India's all electric mobility vision. The vehicles also give owners and drivers an opportunity to improve their earning potential by 15-20 per cent, a very significant margin," he added.

The newly launched Mahindra Treo e-auto and Treo Yaari e-rickshaw are priced at Rs 2.43 lakh and Rs 1.62 lakh respectively with state government subsidies.