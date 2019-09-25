Kerala to phase out 3-wheelers by 2021 to introduce e-autos

Clean fun: Some facts about Deforestation
Kerala has set April 2021 as deadline for phasing out three wheelers of 15 years off the roads, as part of the government's ambitious plan of introducing two lakh electric two wheelers and 50,000 three wheelers by 2020, said KR Jyothilal, Principal Secretary (Transport & Aviation).
The State government has also commissioned a study by Pricewaterhouse Coopers for preparing a detailed project report on electric vehicle manufacturing in the State. The report is awaited in a month, he said.
Jyothilal was speaking at the launch of Mahindra's electric three-wheeler range Treo and Treo Yari in the Kerala market here on Wednesday.
He pointed out that the State's ambitious EV policy envisages introduction of one million vehicles by 2022. It has initiated an EoI with KSEB for developing charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. Besides the tourist destinations in the State would be popularised for e-vehicles.
Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric said that Kerala has already taken the lead in electric mobility in India with its own EV policy.
"The three-wheeler segment has the potential to make a significant contribution to Kerala and India's all electric mobility vision. The vehicles also give owners and drivers an opportunity to improve their earning potential by 15-20 per cent, a very significant margin," he added.
The newly launched Mahindra Treo e-auto and Treo Yaari e-rickshaw are priced at Rs 2.43 lakh and Rs 1.62 lakh respectively with state government subsidies.
Gensol Engineering to tap the market
Raising the density of e-buses wherever possible will reduce the cost of operations
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
If company-specific issues are resolved favourably, long-term prospects will be good
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
While the company’s performance is strong, IPO of its banking subsidiary is an overhang
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Suven Life Sciences at current levels. The ...
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...