Kerala Tourism showcases its products at tourism meet in Israel

In a bid to make deeper inroads into the Mediterranean region and forge strong bonds with the tourism sector of Israel, Kerala Tourism displayed a range of offerings at the two-day International Mediterranean Tourism Market (IMTM) fair in Tel Aviv.
It was for the second time that Kerala participated in IMTM, which is the official and only professional exhibition for the tourism trade market in Israel.
Sanjeev Kumar Singla, Indian Ambassador to Israel, visited the Kerala stall at the fair.
Biju BS, Deputy Director, Kerala Tourism, led the official delegation, which included trade partners such as Kerala Voyages, Eastend Hotels and Resorts, Kairali Ayurveda, Eastbound Discoveries and Spiceland Holidays and Fragrant Nature Hotels & Resorts.
The delegation held many key meetings with trade partners from Israel. It also had a meeting with the CEO of Arkia Airlines.
The Kerala pavilion was created on the theme of “Human by Nature”, a three-minute new campaign film launched to appeal to high spenders and backpackers.
IMTM, claimed to be the largest annual professional tourism fair of its kind in the Eastern Mediterranean, provides the tourism trade with a platform to meet outbound buyers and suppliers based in Israel.
“In 2019, Kerala Tourism participated in the IMTM for the first time to make its presence felt in a prestigious tourism event. The exercise was part of our aggressive plans to scout for new markets in West Asia in a bid to substantially increase footfalls from that region,” Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said.
In recent times, Kerala has witnessed an uptick in tourist arrivals from Israel. In 2016, a total of 10,927 tourists visited the State from that country, and the figure rose to 11,892 in 2017 and 15,339 in 2018. The direct flight from Tel Aviv to Kochi, which began in September last year, has also considerably helped in increasing footfalls.
Kerala boasts a strong connection with Israel and has the oldest Jewish settlement In India. The first Jewish settlers were sailors and traders who reached South India during 900-500 BC and settled around the ancient trade centre and port-town of Muziris, called Shingly by the Jews.
