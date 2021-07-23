News

Kerala Travel Mart starts free Covid vaccination camp in Kochi

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on July 23, 2021

This drive is an aim to revive the tourism sector in the state

Kerala Travel Mart, along with the State Government’s tourism and health departments, has launched a free mass vaccination drive in Ernakulam today to revitalise the holiday industry that has remained dull for one-and-a-half years owing to Covid-19.

Kochi Mayor M Anil Kumar and Ernakulam District Collector Jafer Malik opened the three-day programme, marking the start of inoculating 2,500 people in the tourism sector. The drive aims to counter an anticipated third wave of the pandemic, organisers said.

The campaign is part of a state-wide drive that seeks to vaccinate everyone in the tourism sector so as to make tourism destinations completely vaccinated zones. KTM Society is holding camps till this month-end in all the districts to inoculate tour operators, front-line workers and those who work in the field of tourism that includes, hotels, restaurants, tourist taxi drivers, tour guides, houseboats, homestays and serviced villas.

The drive is for the benefit of those who have yet to get their first doze as well as those awaiting the second shot.

KTM Society, which is the country’s biggest organisation in the travel and tourism segment, has been working towards reviving the industry since the spread of the coronavirus in the State.

Published on July 23, 2021

Kerala
Covid-19
