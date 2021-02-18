Kerala Water Authority’s purchase policy leaves PVC pipe manufacturers in crisis

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Kerala Water Authority’s (KWA) decision to use high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes for major drinking water projects implemented under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission instead of PVC pipes needs be dropped, demanded the All-Kerala Small Scale PVC Pipe Manufacturers’ Association (AKSSPPMA).
They pointed out that the State’s store purchase manual and purchase preference policy give preference for MSME units when purchase goods for construction activities.
Speaking to reporters, the PVC pipe manufacturers alleged that in contrary to the same the KWA has taken a decision favourable for HDPE manufacturers based outside the State. They warned that the decision of KWA will aggravate issues faced by the PVC pipe manufacturing industry, which has already been hit by the outbreak of Covid-19.
M.M. Abdul Jabbar, state president of the association said that KWA cited shortage of PVC pipes and its high price as the reasons for switching over to HDPE pipes. But it is contrary to facts. Though there was a temporary shortage of PVC resin, the key raw material used for PVC pipe manufacturing, in September and October, it is sufficiently available at present.
Despite 100 per cent increase in the prices of raw materials, the manufacturers hiked the prices of PVC pipes only by 45 per cent. Even after the hike in prices, the prices of PVC pipes remain lower than that of HDPE pipes, he said.
The manufacturers also pointed out that at present the state government receives ₹200 crore as GST from the sale of PVC pipes per year. They claimed that the PVC pipe manufacturers in the State are capable of supplying pipes required for KWA’s projects.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...