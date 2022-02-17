Kerala’s fiscal headroom shrinking with progressive decline in share from divisible pool: RK Singh

The fiscal headroom for Kerala, which will have a new State Budget on March 11, is shrinking progressively thanks to a familiar set of circumstances posited against its interests, not least of which is the irony arising from being ‘penalised for its superior demographic performance.’

The historical decline in devolution through various Finance Commissions is primarily linked to the fact that the state’s demographic performance has been superior, says RK Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, Kerala. The state’s share of the divisible pool has come down from 3.9 per cent in the 80s to 2.45 per cent and 1.92 per cent during the term of the 15th Finance Commission.

Singh said this while addressing a webinar on Economic Survey 2021-22 and Union Budget 2022-23 jointly organised by the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation, Thiruvananthapuram, and the Economic Departments of the Central University of Kasaragod and the SB College, Changanassery.

Weightage to population

“Superior demographic performance does not give you a better share in the divisible pool of the Central taxes simply because more than 60 per cent of the weightage for such devolution is linked to population,” Singh explained. Another ‘limiting’ factor is the State’s higher than average per capita income compared to the rest of the country. Kerala’s per capita income is 60 per cent higher than the national average.

Adding to this the phasing out of the GST compensation regime by June this year and the tapering off of the revenue deficit grants under the Finance Commission award. This will surely limit the state’s elbowroom over the next two years unless it ensures ‘a very robust economic growth’ for itself following the pandemic-hit years.

Gains from projected capex

The national infrastructure pipeline or the PM Gatishakti outlined in the Union Budget combines with the focus on capital investments as well as those on sunrise sectors like the green energy sector. The national infrastructure pipeline in turn focuses on seven areas - roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics.

It also talks about completing 25,000 km of national highways in 2022-23. “Incidentally, some part of that package does benefit Kerala significantly because, for the first time after almost of 20 years of our efforts, all 13 packages of the entire NH66 redevelopment programme have been awarded,” the Finance Secretary said.

Land acquisition apace

“Once we complete the land acquisition which is also in the final stages, we’re going to have about ₹40,000-crore worth of investment in national highway redevelopment. The state has been able to provide money to meet 25 per cent of the land acquisition cost because the Centre feels that the cost is very high in the state,” Singh added.

“Only in Kerala do we have had to provide a share of the land acquisition cost,” he said. “But that has broken the logjam and finally we’re able to have a 45-metre national highway from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram with the entire stretch awarded.”

50-year loan for States

The budget also talks about prioritising capital expenditure and the key initiative for the states is the provision for a long-term 50-year, interest-free loan for states to frontload and regulate their capital expenditure.

During the last year, the amount provided for this was ₹15,000 crore. That has been significantly increased to ₹1 lakh crore this year. Kerala by virtue of its population of about two per cent of the national population should get some two per cent of this money.

Enhanced borrowing limit

“And this is a useful supplement to our own capital expenditure and am sure we can take advantage of that to complete some of our ongoing projects. Funds that are released from the State Plan can be used for other schemes of the State government,” Singh opined.

Kerala as been able to take up reforms to get the enhanced borrowing every year after the reform-linked borrowing programme was introduced. “We enjoyed the borrowing limit of full five per cent of the GSDP last year, out of which the rolled over portion of 0.5 per cent is added to the current year. This year again, we’ve got the full four per cent up there; hopefully we can roll over some portion of it to the next year.”