KERC allows 30 paise increase in power supply tariff

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has approved an average increase in tariff by 30 paise per unit for FY 2021-22 with an average increase of 3.84 per cent.
The ESCOMs in the State had sought an average increase of 135 paise per unit accounting for 17.31 percent increase. The Commission has also determined revised retail supply tariff for consumers of Mangalore Special Economic Zone (MSEZ) at Mangaluru and AEQUS SEZ in Belagavi District.
The revised retail supply tariff includes the revised transmission tariff to be payable by ESCOMs to KPTCL for FY2021-22. The revised tariff is to come into effect for the electricity consumed from the first meter reading date falling on or after April 1, 2021.
Providing its reasons behind the increase in tariff, KERC said the increase is necessitated due to recovery of regulatory assets (RA) created as per the Orders of the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (ATE) dated October 5, 2020 (5.46 paise per unit).
Regulatory Assets were created by KERC in its order dated November 4, 2020, due to the delayed issue of Tariff Order for FY21 in view of adverse financial situation prevailing among all the sectors of economy due to Covid-19 pandemic (11.89 paise per unit).
The remaining increase (12.64 Paise per unit) is towards overall increase in the operational costs of ESCOMs, which includes the approved revenue deficit as per APR for FY20 and also the increase in the cost of power purchase due to procurement of energy from new thermal stations and from renewable energy sources to meet the demand, it said.
