KERC allows 40 paise increase in electricity retail supply tariff

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has approved an average increase in tariff of 40 paise (considering the increase in demand and energy charges) per unit for financial year 2020-21 with an average increase of 5.40 per cent.

The order is applicable to electricity retail supply tariff for all electricity supply companies (ESCOMs) and Hukeri Rural Electricity Cooperative Society in the State of Karnataka, for FY 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021).

The Commission has also determined the revised retail supply tariff for consumers of Mangalore Special Economic Zone (MSEZ) at Mangaluru and AEQUS SEZ in Belagavi District.

“The revised transmission tariff to be collected by KPTCL from ESCOMs has also been fixed for financial year 21 (FY21). The revised tariff will come into effect for the electricity consumed from the first meter reading date falling on or after November 1, 2020,” said the KERC press release.

Cost of power purchase

The increase in tariff is necessitated by the fact that the cost of power purchase has been increasing year after year, due to procurement of energy from new thermal and renewable energy sources, to meet the demand. The input costs towards operation & maintenance and borrowings for capital expenditure are also increasing year on year. “Hence, in order to enable the ESCOMs to carry on their business of supplying electricity, which is a basic need of society, the increase in the tariff has become inevitable,” KERC said.

In view of the adverse financial situation prevailing among all the sectors of the economy due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Commission has decided to give effect to the revised tariff for the electricity consumed from the meter reading date falling on or after November 1, 2020, resulting in recovery of the revised tariff only for five months in FY 20-21.

Against a total revenue gap of ₹2,473 crore, an amount of ₹1,443 crore that would have been recovered as additional revenue towards tariff revision from April 1, 2020 to October 31, 2020 (seven months), has been kept as regulatory asset, to be recovered from consumers in FY22 and FY23, to ensure that the consumers are not burdened due to the adverse economic conditions prevailing on account of the current Covid-19 pandemic situation.

The balance unmet gap of ₹1,030 crore is allowed to be recovered during the five months balance period in the current FY21 by tariff revision.