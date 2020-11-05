KERC spares tariff hike for Bengaluru Metro, battery charging stations for EVs

Bengaluru, November 5

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has spared a tariff hike for Bangalore Metro, and battery charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs);there will however, be an increase of 50 paise per unit for temporary installations.

To encourage use of clean energy, KERC has continued the new tariff category LT6(C) for electric vehicle charging stations, which was introduced in Tariff Order 2018, in view of the ‘Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Policy’ of the Karnataka Government, which envisages 100 per cent electric mobility and promoting EVs to mitigate environmental concerns.

“This energy charge is applicable to both HT and LT categories. In order to encourage the use of EVs, the existing concessional tariff of ₹5 per unit has been continued without any increase for FY21. As per the guidelines issued by the Government of India, the benefit of concessional tariff is also extended to the battery swapping units which are exclusively used for charging and swapping of batteries used for electric vehicles,” KERC said in its order.

Fixed charges recovery

As per the current tariff structure, the recovery of fixed charges (FC) from consumers is not commensurate with the actual fixed expenditure being incurred by the ESCOMs. Thus, a substantial part of the FC is being recovered through energy charges. The current level of recovery of FC is only 27.73 per cent and the remaining FC is being recovered through energy charges. Hence, in order to ensure full recovery of FC, the Commission has decided to increase the FC gradually year on year.

Accordingly, the Commission has approved a marginal increase in FC by ₹10 per kW/HP/kVA in respect of all the installations except IP installations. With this marginal increase in FC, the recovery would be to the extent of 33 per cent.

Highlights of the new Tariff Order

Removal of Morning Peak under ToD tariff: To encourage an increase in HT Industrial consumption, the penalty of ₹1 per unit for morning peak usage between 6 am and 10 am has been withdrawn.

Increase in rebate for use of LED bulbs in public lighting: To promote conservation of energy through use of LED bulbs in public lighting, the Commission has increased the rebate to 105 paise per cent from 100 paise per unit, for installing LED / induction lamp lighting to streetlight installations by the urban and rural local bodies, including BBMP.

Special Incentive Scheme for HT consumers: The special incentive scheme introduced in 2018 has been continued for all HT consumers for usage of energy during 10 am to 6 pm by allowing an incentive of ₹1 per unit, over and above their base consumption, and for consumption during the night, i.e., 10 pm to 6 am an incentive of ₹2 per unit is allowed for all units consumed. Penal charges of ₹1 per unit would continue to be imposed on the energy consumed during evening peak hours of 6 pm to 10 pm.

To encourage the use of clean energy and reduction of carbon emissions in the State and to encourage commuters to use public transport, the Commission has not increased the tariff for BMRCL; it has approved continuation of the existing concessional tariff of ₹5.20 per unit. It has also continued the concessional tariff to Railway traction at ₹6.45 per unit, round the clock without ToD tariff and special incentive scheme.

The tariff for effluent treatment plants and sewerage water treatment plants located within the premises of consumer installations, will continue to be billed under the respective category of installations. The Commission, considering the environmental and social benefits of processing solid waste, has continued LT and HT industrial tariff to solid waste processing plants located within the premises of industries.

To ensure timely redressal of consumer grievances, an earlier directive to the ESCOMs had sought conduct of consumer interaction meetings at every Sub-Divisional Office once every three months under the chairmanship of either the Superintending Engineer of the jurisdictional circle or the Executive Engineer of the jurisdictional division. The Commission has now directed the ESCOMs to continue the same. In case of failure to conduct such meetings, the Commission will impose a penalty of up to ₹1 lakh per Sub-Division, payable by the concerned jurisdictional defaulting officers.