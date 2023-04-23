Khalistani radical preacher, Amritpal Singh, on Sunday, surrendered at the Moga district of Punjab, ending more than a month-long police chase since he stormed Ajnala police station to forcibly accost an arrested associate of his.

He is said to have surrendered at Sant Khalsa gurudwara at village Rode, which is the place he was anointed head of ‘Waris Punjab De’ and also of former militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, of Moga district early on Sunday morning, government sources. The Punjab police put him under the arrest and took him to Air Force Station at Bhatinda under heavy police protection and was flown to Assam. He will be lodged in Dibrigarh jail, said police sources.

Punjab Police tweeted to confirm that fugitive Sikh radical Amritpal Singh has been arrested in Moga and urged people to maintain peace and harmony.

#AmritpalSingh arrested in Moga, Punjab.



Further details will be shared by #PunjabPolice



Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don't share any fake news, always verify and share. — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 23, 2023

“Don’t share any fake news, always verify and share,” the state police advised in the social media post. On Twitter, some snaps of Amritpal were trending showing him at a gurudwara in white attire. It is not known whether the pictures are genuine and among circulation is also a video that showed him addressing a gathering at Gurudwara and announcing that he was surrendering to police.

Amritpal Singh had been booked under the National Security Act (NSA) after he went into hiding since March 18 to avoid getting arrested. The police, however, have arrested many of his close associates as it fears another attempt by Pakistan’s ISI to prop up the Khalistan movement in Punjab. The government of India has also urged UK and Canada to take action against Khalistani leaders staying in their respective countries since they are funding and propagating separatist agenda here.