Kia India, on Thursday, announced up to 3 per cent price increase across all its mass models, including Seltos, Sonet and Carens, starting April 1.

This decision is attributed to the escalation in commodity prices and supply chain-related inputs, the company said in a statement, adding that it marks the first price adjustment by the company this year.

“At Kia, we consistently strive to deliver premium and technologically-advanced products to our esteemed customers. However, due to the continuous increase in commodity prices, adverse exchange rate and rising input cost, we are compelled to implement a partial price hike,” Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head -Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said.

The company is absorbing a significant portion of the increase, allowing customers to continue driving their Kia cars without a major dent in their pockets, Brar said.

The ‘Seltos’ maker has sold almost 1.16 million units in India and overseas markets combined to date. Its best-selling Seltos has surpassed 6.13 lakh unit sales, followed by Sonet with over 3.95 lakh units and Carens with 1.59 lakh units.

Other manufacturers may also announce similar price hikes from next month.