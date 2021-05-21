KIMSHEALTH sets up Covid first-line treatment centre

KIMSHEALTH, a multispecialty hospital in , will collaborate with the Kerala government to set up a Covid First Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) for treating patients exhibiting mild symptoms of Covid-19 and thus reducing the load on hospitals.

This initiative is expected to ensure treatment to more people taking into consideration that Covid cases are still high in the state, a spokesperson for the hospital said.

The CFLTC will have doctors, nurses and access to other staff 24 hours a day, besides medicines, oxygen, ambulance and provision for biomedical waste management. Covid patients will be treated in rooms set apart for the purpose.

Blood pressure, oxygen level, pulse, temperature and respiratory levels will be checked at the time of admission and at stipulated intervals. If the condition of a patient worsens, he/she would be immediately referred to a Covid treatment hospital.

The CFLTC will observe all Covid protocols, and all efforts would be taken to prevent infection among the patients, the spokesperson said.

Availability of beds, admissions, discharges and cases referred will be promptly updated on the Covid-19 Jagratha portal set up and maintained by the State government.