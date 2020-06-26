News

KIOCL’s pellet production up 6% in FY20

AJ Vinayak Mangaluru | Updated on June 26, 2020 Published on June 26, 2020

A view of KIOCL’s pellet plant in Mangaluru.

Pellet production of KIOCL Ltd (formerly Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd) increased to 2.37 million tonnes during 2019-20 as against 2.23 mt in 2018-19, recording a growth of 6.12 per cent.

A press statement by the company said here on Friday that the dispatches from the company increased to 2.35 mt in 2019-20 as against 2.206 million tonnes in the corresponding previous fiscal. It said that both production and dispatches are the highest since 2006.

The total revenue of the company stood at ₹2,056.53 crore (₹2,012.68 crore) during the year. The turnover is highest since the inception of company, it said.

Export of pellets from the company stood at 1.99 mt during 2019-20. This is the highest export since the closure of the captive mine of the company at Kudremukh at the end of 2005, the statement said.

The total export of the company was at 84 per cent of production, and it shot up by 31 per cent year-on-year basis. The company penetrated markets of Brazil, West Asia, China and Europe. This facilitated in improving overall performance of the company, it said.

Profit after tax of the company stood at ₹43.48 crore during 2019-20 as against ₹111.86 crore in the corresponding previous fiscal.

The board of directors of the company has recommended a dividend of ₹0.70 per equity share, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the annual general meeting, it added.

Published on June 26, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
KIOCL Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Antibody tests may help detect Covid-19 infection if used at right time: Scientists