Kirloskar launches round-the-clock power tillers

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL) has launched its latest power tiller equipped with K-Cool technology engines.

The 12 HP and 15 HP power tillers with self-start engines can work round the clock.

A press statement from KOEL said the new range of power tillers and weeders were displayed in Vita-Sangli district as part of the company’s ‘Kirloskar farm machinery at your doorstep’ campaign.

Farmers had a hands-on experience of the product in its actual working environment.

More than 500 farmers, custom hires, and leaders from Sangli and Satara districts, as also the village Sarpanch attended the event.

The Kirloskar farm mechanisation team expressed their commitment to continue working alongside the farmers to extend the new technology machines and services to them.

Pramod Ekbote, Business Head of the farm mechanisation division at Kirloskar Oil Engines, explained the K-Cool technology: “For the first time in India, it provides farmers with a self-start option to reduce their drudgery. The machine also caters to farmers’ comfort and safety by providing a seat option as a standard factory fitment. Both these are firsts in the industry. Farmers who need more power can get the same features with our 15 HP tillers.”

KOEL is an acknowledged leader in the manufacturing of diesel engines, power generating sets, and farm mechanisation equipment.