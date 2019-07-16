Kisan Sabha to protest proposed changes in forest laws

Clean fun - Some facts about: Water shortage
All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), a farmer organisation affiliated to the CPI-M, said it would organise agitations jointly with like-minded organisations across the country to protest the proposed amendments to forest-related legislations next Monday.
AIKS units would organise demonstrations to protest eviction threats faced by tribal and other traditional forest dwelling communities, its General Secretary Hannan Mollah and other leaders told at a press conference here.
Millions of Adivasis and other traditional forest dwelling communities are facing the danger of eviction due to the Supreme Court ruling on February 13 this year. If their claims under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) are rejected, then the States have been directed to evict Adivasis and traditional forest dwellers from the forests, they said adding that the apex court which stayed the ruling till July 10 is to hear it on July 24.
The protest is also against the proposed amendments to the Indian Forest Act, 1927 being proposed by the government, the AIKS leader said.
The farmer organisation said the Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditional Bill 2019 cleared by the Union Cabinet is “inhuman” as it allows extension of work hours up to 14 hours. If Parliament passes the bill, 70 per cent workers who are currently under the protection of the labour codes will be at the mercy of their employers, they alleged. Besides, the floor level minimum wage of ₹178 per day cleared by the Cabinet is way below the minimum wage available in most States, the leaders said adding that AIKS called for a nation-wide protest together with trade unions to oppose this on September 5.
Now that the government has its ‘foot on the pedal’ for electric vehicles, e-mobility could well follow the ...
A solar app with a difference
High-performance synthetic fuels are a possibility, demonstrate US scientists
The internecine war between the co-promoters is a major overhang on the company and the stock
Strong regional presence and focus on the low-risk salaried segment should pay off
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The SME exchanges of the BSE and the NSE offer investors a route to buy into under-researched stocks that can ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...