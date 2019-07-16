Kisan Sabha to protest proposed changes in forest laws

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), a farmer organisation affiliated to the CPI-M, said it would organise agitations jointly with like-minded organisations across the country to protest the proposed amendments to forest-related legislations next Monday.

AIKS units would organise demonstrations to protest eviction threats faced by tribal and other traditional forest dwelling communities, its General Secretary Hannan Mollah and other leaders told at a press conference here.

Millions of Adivasis and other traditional forest dwelling communities are facing the danger of eviction due to the Supreme Court ruling on February 13 this year. If their claims under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) are rejected, then the States have been directed to evict Adivasis and traditional forest dwellers from the forests, they said adding that the apex court which stayed the ruling till July 10 is to hear it on July 24.

The protest is also against the proposed amendments to the Indian Forest Act, 1927 being proposed by the government, the AIKS leader said.

The farmer organisation said the Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditional Bill 2019 cleared by the Union Cabinet is “inhuman” as it allows extension of work hours up to 14 hours. If Parliament passes the bill, 70 per cent workers who are currently under the protection of the labour codes will be at the mercy of their employers, they alleged. Besides, the floor level minimum wage of ₹178 per day cleared by the Cabinet is way below the minimum wage available in most States, the leaders said adding that AIKS called for a nation-wide protest together with trade unions to oppose this on September 5.