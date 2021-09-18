Kitex Group to invest ₹2,400 cr in Telangana

Kitex Group and the Telangana Government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to invest ₹2,400 crore to set up apparel facilities in the State.

As part of the MoU, Kerala-based Kitex will set up two integrated fibre-to-apparel manufacturing clusters in Telangana, at Warangal (Kakatiya Mega Textile Park) and Rangareddy (Sitarampur) districts.

“The Group has decided to invest ₹2,400 crore. Employment will be generated for about 22,000 people out of which 85-90 per cent will be women,’’ K T Rama Rao, Telangana’s Minister For Industries, said after the formal signing of the MoU here on Saturday. It also will generate indirect employment for about 18,000 people.

The State government will offer all assistance to Kitex such as prompt land allotment, adequate infrastructure development, including provision of Common Effluent Treatment Plant, and offering incentives customised to the group.

The State Government will also support in setting up an ESIC Clinic at the project location and an ESI Hospital within 10 km of both the locations. Further, the State Government will support Kitex in identifying the catchments for manpower for its units and facilitate skilling and placement of workforce, which will be mostly women.