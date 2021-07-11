Kitex will not any more invest in Kerala, says Sabu Jacob

Sabu Jacob, Chairman of Kitex Group, who led a delegation to Telangana following an invitation to commit investments there, has reiterated that his group would not make any further investments in home-state Kerala. “We have faced a lot of hostility in Kerala. My conscience does not permit me to invest even a single rupee in Kerala ever again,” he said while speaking to reporters at Cochin International Airport after his return on a chartered flight sent out by the Telangana government.

He also took dig at Congress MLA’s who have made a complaint against Kitex Garments, mocking that he was ‘indebted to them for showing him what business-friendly atmosphere was all about’ and for facilitating his efforts to ‘earn in crores.’

Jacob also refused to respond to the comment made by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday that the Kitex tirade against Kerala as not investment- or business-friendly was a planned and deliberate move to humiliate the State.

Jacob said that he received a royal treatment during the two-day visit to Telangana. The State Minister of Industries and senior officials had held various rounds of talks with the Kitex team. The company will later decide on expansion plans. Jacob also expressed satisfaction over the industry-friendly policies of the Telengana government and quick decision making attitude on investments.