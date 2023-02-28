Knorish, a leading platform for content creators, has launched an AI-powered FunnelsGPT for content creators.

The platform helps in creating content and copy for social media, landing pages or online ads.

It is building a platform for creator monetisation through a sales funnel for online courses, webinars and memberships.

Last October, the startup raised a pre-Series A extension round from Silverneedle Ventures and other marquee investors.

In 2020, the global online learning industry was estimated to be worth $197 billion and with potential to touch $840 billion by 2030.

Powered by predictive generative text-based AI technologies, FunnelsGPT promises to help course creators strengthen their online presence and improve conversion rates. With AI, FunnelsGPT can scour through millions of content pieces and give responses in seconds.

With all-natural language processing tools and other GPTs, the tool is not meant for original academic research.

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor said FunnelsGPT is an opportunity to create highly engaging and effective content for any online business. The AI-powered tool has helped members of Sanjeev Kapoor Academy craft compelling and persuasive content and helped convert more prospects into active learners, he said.

Kinner N Sacchdev, CEO and Founder of Knorish, said users can create more effective content without hours of brainstorming and writing.