Nitin Gadkari: A ‘project manager’ back for another road trip

Nitin Jairam Gadkari, the outgoing Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, has won the Lok Sabha seat from Nagpur for the second time around.

Gadkari, who was BJP’s President earlier, is known for his project management skills and was the driving force behind many infrastructural projects like metro rail across cities.

Leveraging his experience as Maharasthra’s PWD Minister, Gadkari oversaw the Road Transport and Highways Ministry, and built thousands of kilometres of highways. In fact, the pace of road-building touched a high of 22 kilometre a day in 2018-19.

Gadkari was handed over portfolios of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuventation later in his tenure. He also got several inland waterways projects going, apart from trying to float a dedicated fund for waterways development. Under him, major ports owned by the Central government also registered good growth. During his early days, Gadkari found himself in the midst of controversies given his equity holdings in various companies.