News

Kochi airport suspends operations till Sunday due to floods

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on August 09, 2019 Published on August 09, 2019

File photo   -  The Hindu

Flight operations at Cochin International Airport  at Nedumbassery here have been suspended till Sunday as flood water inundated the parking area of the airport.

CIAL informed that the airport will remain closed till Sunday 3 pm and in-bound flights have been diverted.

Earlier on Thursday, the flight operations were suspended till Friday as a precautionary measure due to rise in water level in Periyar River and a canal flowing adjacent to the airport.

It may be recalled that the floods in August last year had made the airport non-functional for about 10 days, thereby causing a loss of around ₹200 crore.

Published on August 09, 2019
Kochi
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
With little options to counter India’s Kashmir move, Pakistan in a spot