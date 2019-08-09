Kochi airport suspends operations till Sunday due to floods

Flight operations at Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery here have been suspended till Sunday as flood water inundated the parking area of the airport.

CIAL informed that the airport will remain closed till Sunday 3 pm and in-bound flights have been diverted.

Earlier on Thursday, the flight operations were suspended till Friday as a precautionary measure due to rise in water level in Periyar River and a canal flowing adjacent to the airport.

It may be recalled that the floods in August last year had made the airport non-functional for about 10 days, thereby causing a loss of around ₹200 crore.