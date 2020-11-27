Kochi Metro permits cycles from all its stations

Considering the requests of the public and cyclists in general, Kochi Metro has decided to permit commuters to carry their cycles along for the ride from all the metro stations.

On a pilot basis, Kochi Metro had permitted the entry of cycles from six stations. On November 22, around 67 cyclists enjoyed a metro ride. The average ridership of Kochi Metro is 15,000 now.

According to Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Managing Director, KMRL, “The response from the public was overwhelming. We are equipped to serve the people from all the metro stations. The entry will be available from November 29.”

Meanwhile, Kochi Metro has created a guideline for the entry of cycles. At present, four cycles will be permitted on one train. Bicycles must be free of debris and excess grease, dirt, and sharp objects. Motor-powered recreational vehicles of any kind, tandem bicycles, tricycles and bicycles with training wheels are not permitted.

Bicycles that are folded or disassembled, and enclosed in carrying bags are deemed ‘luggage’ items. Cyclists are prohibited from riding bicycles in the station premises, corridors, link bridge, and on platforms or in any covered areas.