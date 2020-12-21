Kochi Metro to adopt circular economy for sustainable development

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
In a significant move, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has decided to adopt a circular economy, an approach to sustainable development.
A circular economy, which is gaining attention worldwide, is a new way of creating value, and ultimately prosperity, through extending product lifespan and relocating the waste from the end of the supply chain to the beginning - in effect, using resources more efficiently by using them more than once. Through this, Kochi Metro is planning to reduce the cost of building construction also.
It will start the use of building materials with recycled content to reduce dependence on virgin materials for less important areas. The use of local building materials and minimising environmental impacts from transportation are also under consideration.
“Through adopting circular economy KMRL can work on the concept of reduce, reuse, redesign and regenerate,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Managing Director, KMRL.
The new policy will encourage the use of materials with low emissions, to reduce adverse health impacts on the general public. KMRL has decided to maximise usage of structural steel in stations, especially in entry/exits and thereby reducing the quantity of cement concrete consumed.
As part of the new policy, KMRL will ensure the reuse of removed materials from old road formations and building foundations/ walls etc. The company will ensure that usage of plastic and other polymers is reduced. It will encourage the usage of re-usable items or recyclable items in the case of daily use for site workers.
There are also plans to prepare a centralised storage for identified reusable materials until put into actual use. KMRL will ensure that materials for disposal like used oil or packing material would be disposed through authorised agencies without burning or burying in the ground. Introduction of noise reduction measures during construction for the effective control of noise pollution in the construction site. There are plans to preserve top soil and restore it wherever it is feasible.
