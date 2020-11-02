Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority comes into existence

The Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA), the first of its kind in the country to integrate, plan and regulate different commuting modes, has become a reality.

KMTA, chaired by the State Transport Minister, and with the Transport Secretary as Vice-Chairman, will bring under one umbrella agencies such as the Motor Vehicles Department, Kochi Corporation, Town and Urban Transport planners.

The authority has been vested with tremendous powers to streamline and optimise different modes of public transport. A common command and control centre under Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd has been readied, said AK Saseendran, the State Transport Minister.

OPAgarwal, the architect of National Urban Development Policy and also a member of KMTA, said the focus should be to usher in fast, sustainable and cost-effective modes of commuting that are at the core of urban mobility.

In the first phase, KMTA would integrate various means of transport including railway, metro rail, bus and taxi services, auto rickshaws, bicycles etc. The single ticket system under which the passengers will be able to travel in metro train, feeder services including boats, buses, taxis using a single ticket or Kochi 1 card will also be introduced shortly.

The various modes of transport will be integrated with the help of a mobile app. The passenger can select his/her preferred mode of transportation before starting the journey. The availability of vehicles of various modes of transport will be shown in the app.