Walshal Abilities and Assistive Technologies Pvt Ltd will host Abilities India Expo, India’s first and multifaceted national expo for persons with disabilities and the elderly at Kochi’s Adlux International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Angamaly from December 13 to 17.

The 5-day event will be showcasing products and services from more than 1,000 exhibitors. The expo will also showcase products made by persons with disabilities, the latest innovations in disability products, assistive technology solutions, services for the elderly.

Matrimonial meet for the persons with disabilities and those who wish to marry them, job fair, entertainments including food festival, medical tourism fest, accessible tourism fest, short film fest, cultural programs including fashion week, achievement and assistive technology awards will also be part of the expo.

Simon George, Managing Director, Walshal Abilities and Assistive Technologies Pvt Ltd, said, “Abilities India Expo 2023 will bring together people with disabilities, the elderly, their families, caregivers, service providers and supporting agencies under one roof to showcase products, services and technology which promote and enable independent living for people with disabilities. The expo will offer a perfect platform for exploring new opportunities and resources, networking, expanding possibilities, and enhancing the lives of people with disabilities.”

The expo is being organised in association with the Ministry of MSME, Kerala Startup Mission; K-DISC and Chittilappilly Foundation.

For more details, visit www.abilitiesindiaexpo.com