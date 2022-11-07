The 11th edition of HotelTech Kerala, the State’s premier expo for the hospitality sector, will be held after a hiatus of two years due to the pandemic, at Rajeev Gandhi Indoor Stadium from November 9 to 11, 2022.

The 3-day exposition will provide an interface for both the manufacturers and service providers of hospitality products and the State’s hundreds of hotels, resorts, caterers and restaurants.

Focus of the show

Joseph Kuriakose, Director, Cruz Expos, the organisers of HotelTech Kerala, said the show will focus on the HORECA sector including hotels, resorts, restaurants, cafes and caterers with products and services on display covering food ingredients, hotel equipment, linen & furnishings, hotelware and commercial kitchen equipment and cleaning equipment among others. “This year, more than 65 exhibitors are expected to showcase their products and services,” he said.

This year’s expo is also endorsed and supported by Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion (K-BIP), Coconut Development Board, Association of Approved & Classified Hotels of Kerala (AACHK), Kerala Professional Housekeepers Association (KPHA) and South India Chefs Association (SICA) Kerala Chapter.

Key highlight

The key highlight of this edition will be the concurrent events including Kerala Culinary Challenge (KCC) and Housekeepers Challenge Kerala (HKCK) taking place on the first two days of the expo.

KCC 2022 is being organised for the 9th time in the State. This year KCC will showcase some of the finest culinary creations by individuals and teams from leading hotels, resorts, and cafes in Kerala.

