The 12th edition of HotelTech Kerala, the State’s premier expo for the hospitality sector, will be held in Kochi at Gokulam Convention Centre, Kaloor, from June 7 to June 9.

Organisers of the event said that from this year, the event has been rescheduled to June to facilitate for its B2B customers to plan their purchases well ahead of the tourist season in the State. As usual, the show will focus on the products and services required by hotels, resorts, restaurant and catering sectors, collectively known as HORECA, and will feature suppliers of food ingredients, hotel equipment, linen and furnishings, hotel-ware, commercial kitchen and cleaning equipment.

Joseph Kuriakose, Director, Cruz Expos, organisers of the expo said more than 60 exhibitors will showcase their products and services at this year’s HotelTech Kerala edition. This year’s event is endorsed and supported by Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion (K-BIP), Kerala Startup Mission, KSIDC, Association of Approved Hotel Associations of Kerala, Kerala Professional Housekeepers Association, SICA-Kerala Chapter and Chief Engineers Forum.

K-BIP is sponsoring an industry pavilion showcasing SMEs from this sector and Kerala Startup Mission is also putting up an exclusive pavilion for the benefit of start-ups from the State in the expo. The key highlight of this edition will be the concurrent events including Kerala Culinary Challenge and House Keepers Challenge taking place on the first two days of the expo.