Telemedicine Society of India (TSI) and its Kerala Chapter will host Telemedicon 2022, the eighteenth edition of the International Telemedicine Conference, at Amrita Hospital from November 10 to 12.

S Somanath, Chairman of ISRO, will deliberate on how the latest technologies improve telemedicine facilities in the country.

Telemedicon 2022 is an annual global conference for healthcare professionals, health insurance providers, online pharmacy chains, industrialists, academic scientists and several others.

The theme of the event ′Strengthening Health Systems Through Sustainable Telemedicine and Digital Health’ puts forward a platform to pool ideas to spearhead the growth of telemedicine in the right direction, as the future of both telemedicine and the front runners of telemedicine holds immense potential.

The event’s highlights include scientific sessions on topics such as Space Telemedicine Programs, Telehealth tourism, AI-based telehealth systems, Tele homecare, IOMT, AR, and VR.

Also read Kerala Literature Festival 2023 to be held from Jan 12-15

Prem Nair, Group Medical Director, Amrita Hospitals and president of TSI Kerala chapter said there had been a ten-fold increase in the number of patients using telemedicine. More patients are relying on the telemedicine system since Covid. The conference will discuss popularising the telemedicine facility using advanced technologies. The telemedicine system will enable and help patients to get treatment in a convenient manner by making hospital visits only in emergency situations.

M G Bijoy, Telemedicon 2022 organising secretary, said the main obstacle to the full implementation of telemedicine in rural areas is the inadequacy of the network system and 5G services. ISRO’s latest technology will help in overcoming this crisis. Telemedicine services will not be complex in the coming days as more than 80 per cent of the population has smartphones.

The organisers are attempting to submit an outcome report to the authorities at the end of the conference, which will add value to shape the regulations and legal practices.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit