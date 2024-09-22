Kochi is all set to host four-day Kerala Travel Mart (KTM-2024) beginning September 26 to strengthen the prominence of the tourism industry particularly in the aftermath of the Wayanad tragedy.

The 12th edition of KTM will be inaugurated by the State Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan at the Sagara-Samudrika Convention Centre in Willingdon Island. The focal points of the meet will be Responsible Tourism, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), wedding destination and cruise tourism as its focal points.

As many as 2035 domestic buyers and 800 foreign buyers are expected to participate in the event followed by three days of business sessions. There will be an expo, which will be open for the public on the last day (September 29).

The Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas will preside over the inaugural function and Finance Minister KN Balagopal will be the chief guest.

KTM President Jose Pradeep told reporters that Kerala’s tourism has, of late, been facing daunting challenges since the consecutive floods of 2018 and 2019, followed by the Covid pandemic, and the Wayanad landslides. The focus this time will also be on promoting Responsible Tourism and boosting MICE (meetings, industries, conferences and exhibitions) tourism.

Of the 808 foreign buyers from 76 countries, 67 are from the UK, 60 from the Gulf and 55 from the US. While the buyers from Russia total 34, those from the rest of Europe have a figure of 245. There will be 41 buyers from Africa, while the others are from East Asia.

As for domestic buyers, Maharashtra (578) tops the list, followed by Delhi (340) and Gujarat (263).

The 12th edition of KTM is being considered as a “total digital revolution” as the organizers have come up with software that ensures the smooth conduct of B2B meetings. Also, for the first time, there is an app for KTM, which will strictly adhere to the green protocol, KTM Society Secretary S. Swaminathan said.

Giving special focus to the State as a wedding destination, KTM officials said that the overexposure of tourist spots outside has given an opportunity to woo travellers especially with Kerala’s abundant beaches, backwaters, forests, tea gardens and lush greenery which make it an ideal tourist destination.

Cruise tourism is another area where as authorities are optimistic on roping in potential buyers.

