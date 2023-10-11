In a first-of-its-kind sale in the State, Kochi is set to host ‘carboot sales’, an event popular across the world. The carboot sale is aimed at facilitating an opportunity for vendors to sell their waresfrom boots of their cars.

Kochi-based start-up Diagun Ventures is organising the event in association with Kochi Corporation and Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA). It will be held at the exhibition ground of Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium from November 3 to 5 and after that it will be held as a weekly event.

The announcement was made jointly by GCDA Chairman K Chandran Pillai and Diagun Ventures Managing Director Philip Pulikkavil. The logo of the carboot sale was released by film actor and director Anoop Menon by handing over it to actor Gouri Nanda.

A demonstration with 11 cars was held as part of the event announcement. The organisers expect the sellers to turn up with 500 cars carrying the items to be sold in the November event, Philip Pulikkavil said.

Free of cost

The carboot market will be active from 9 am to 11 pm. Individuals and institutions can take part in the sales. Sellers can take part free of cost since the event is being organised on an experimental basis. Interested sellers should register in advance. Over 1 lakh customers are expected at the event.

The event also aims to use the stadium more creatively and increase the income from it. “If the event, which is aimed at helping small-scale sellers and street vendors, becomes a success, we will consider continuing with the programme,” GCDA Chairman K Chandran Pillai said.

The event will be a golden opportunity for those who are unable to participate in exhibitions by paying lakhs of rupees as rent. The event will also help reduce to an extent the discrimination street vendors face and also to control the rush in the city.