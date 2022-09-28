Kochi, Setp The second Edition of TiE Kerala’s Women in Business (WiB), after the pandemic induced break of two years, is slated to take place on October 1 here at Hotel Crowne Plaza.

The programme is organised in association with Women Entrepreneurs Network (WEN) under the theme “Women Entrepreneur -Unleashing the Power”

Sashi Tharoor MP will attend the meet for a key note address in a virtual platform.

The event will offer the professionals and entrepreneurs a platform to meet and interact with investors, mentors and leaders. The conference provides special focus on Brand Building, Business Marketing, Funding options, Being digital to lead in a digital world, Support Systems, Women and leadership.

Session Topics

Some of the key sessions are ‘Decoding the dynamics of disruption’ by Mariam Mammen Mathew, CEO - Manorama Online ; ‘The digital world in India and its contribution to Women Entrepreneurship’ by Aruna Sundararajan, Former Secretary, Ministries of Steel, IT and Telecom; ‘Building Brand “You” by Tanvi Bhatt, Personal Branding Coach and Founder, Shabia Walia, Founder, Wild Earth; and Shruti Shibulal, Director, Tamara Experiences and several others.

Panel discussions will be held on topics –’ Enabling Kerala’s Ecosystem for Entrepreneurship’ and ‘Marketing in the new age.’ Anoop Ambika,CEO, Kerala Start Up Mission and Sarath V Raj, CEO, Kerala Institute for Entrepreneurship Development will lead the session.

For more details, login to https://kerala.tie.org/women-in-business/

