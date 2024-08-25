As part of the ongoing investigation into the rape and murder of a junior woman doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday completed the polygraph test on the prime accused Sanjay Roy.

CBI also conducted searches at multiple locations in Kolkata, including the house of former principal of the state-run hospital Sandip Ghosh, in connection with alleged financial irregularities during his tenure at the medical facility.

The polygraph test on Sanjay Roy was conducted at Kolkata’s Presidency Jail where he is lodged. Sandip Ghosh underwent the polygraph test on Saturday. A special court in Kolkata allowed the CBI to conduct the polygraph tests in connection with the brutal rape and murder of the young doctor.

Notably, the Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered the transfer of investigations into alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital from a West Bengal government-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to CBI.

The State government recently formed the SIT to investigate alleged financial irregularities at the hospital, where the body of the on-duty junior woman doctor was found on August 9.

During the hearing, the High Court took a dig at the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, asking why the SIT was constituted a year after allegations of financial irregularities at the hospital first emerged.

The SIT was constituted by the State government at a time when the CBI is conducting its probe into the rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor.