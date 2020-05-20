Konark town, Sun Temple to be solarised

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has taken up the complete solarisation of Konark Sun Temple and Konark town in Odisha.

“The historical town will be developed as ‘Surya Nagri’ to convey a message of synergy between the modern use of solar energy and the ancient Sun Temple and the importance of promoting solar energy,” Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh, said in a statement.

The scheme envisages the setting up of a 10 MW grid connected solar project and various solar off-grid applications like solar trees, solar drinking water kiosks, off-grid solar power plants with battery storage, etc, with a 100 per cent Central Financial Assistance of around ₹25 crore.

The project will be implemented by Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency. The Scheme will meet all the energy requirements of Konark town, the statement said.