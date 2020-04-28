Kone offers free cloud tech for an uninterrupted elevator services at hospitals

KONE Elevator India has announced that it is offering to install its 24/7 connected services at free of cost for its customers, who operate medical facilities, for a period of six months.

KONE 24/7 Connected Services can better predict, maintain and take action before breakage, thereby ensuring less equipment downtime and fewer faults. This preventive maintenance system helps the elevator work seamlessly in hospitals 24/7, said a company statement

Cloud-based solution

Developed in collaboration with IBM on its cognitive computing platform, KONE 24/7 Connected Services is a cloud-based solution using sensors, which collects data on a range of parameters on equipment performance and analytics to identify deviations. If the system identifies the need for maintenance, it alerts a technician immediately.

Thus, the company believes that its move will benefit hospitals across the country as it is absolutely critical that elevators or escalators run smoothly without any setbacks during Covid pandemic.

“KONE’s cutting-edge 24/7 Connected Services, now available free for our current customers who operate medical facilities, will help ensure that their people flow is safe and reliable,” Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE Elevator India, said.

For patients, their families and medical staff, this means less waiting time and disruption, a smoother journey to where they need to go, and quicker access to the supplies they need, it said.

“This initiative from Kone Elevator India is an attempt to make a positive contribution to continuous improvement in the communities where we operate,” said Gossain.